‘Silent Spring’ Turns 60 And 50 Years Of Women In The Marching Band, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, this college football season, West Virginia University’s marching band is recognizing 50 years since women entered their ranks. Reporter, and former member of the band, Shepherd Snyder spoke to some of the original female members.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story on the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking environmental science book “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson.

