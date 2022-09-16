Changes To Pipeline Permitting And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, both U.S. Senators for West Virginia want to reform permitting for pipelines, but agreement in the upper chamber of Congress is not always that easy.

Also in this show, the new fall season of Mountain Stage continues with Ireland’s progressive roots group We Banjo 3 making their second appearance on Mountain Stage this week. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet is made up of two sets of brothers and it incorporates banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and percussion beside strong choruses and melodic hooks, to create their buzz-worth live shows.

We listen to the band’s performance of “Garden Song,” which is included on their album Open The Road.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning