Education, Student Mental Health And Abortion Ban Reactions This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona came to Morgantown Wednesday. As Chris Schulz reports, the visit focused on student mental health.

In the Senate, the changes continue on how our legislature plans to improve education. Randy Yohe reports on a change in chairmanship, new improvement goals, and a new education committee with a familiar face at the lead.

We also hear strong reaction to West Virginia’s ban on abortion announced Tuesday.

Also, West Virginia is getting grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to improve drinking water, and some transit services in the Eastern Panhandle could be affected by a nationwide railroad strike, though the dispute is said to be resolved as of Thursday morning.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning