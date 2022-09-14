W.Va. Bans Abortion And Saving Endangered Birds This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the West Virginia Legislature has outlawed abortion in the state, effective from passage.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 22 to 7 with 5 members absent. The bill then moved to the House of Delegates, which passed it by a vote of 77 to 17 with six members absent.

The bill included exceptions for fetal anomalies, medical emergencies and non-viable fetuses. It also has a provision in cases of rape or incest — with certain contingencies. Any abortion performed must be done so in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

We also hear from The Allegheny Front, a public radio program based in Pittsburgh, that reports on environmental issues in the region. Their latest story is on purple martens, a colorful, but endangered songbird.

Also, a $500 million dollar, solar-powered industrial complex is coming to Jackson County, with the site chosen being part of West Virginia’s industrial past. West Virginia has more children, compared to the national average, in the foster care system than every other state. Students in trade apprentice programs can now earn associate degrees while they study and work. And Gov. Jim Justice announced millions of dollars in grants for Victims of Crime Act Assistance programs.

