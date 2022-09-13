Protesters Rally Against Abortion Ban And Texas Researcher Talks Future Of Coal On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, protesters rallied outside a picnic for legislators at the governor’s mansion Monday evening to let their opinions be heard on the state’s proposed ban on abortion. Caroline MacGregor reports.

Also, in this show, the electrical grid’s reliability in Texas faltered during a winter storm early last year. Some West Virginia lawmakers blamed the growth of renewable power in Texas. But as Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas at Austin, told Curtis Tate, it was also a failure of fossil fuels. Rhodes made a prediction on what will happen to coal in the next decade.

