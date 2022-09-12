© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Housing After Floods In Kentucky And Abortion Discussions At The State Capitol, This West Virginia Morning

Published September 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
091222 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the House of Delegates will convene in a special session to move the discussion forward on abortion. As Randy Yohe reports, while the session is expected to be short and administrative, any resolution on abortion still seems a long way off.

Also, in this show, more than a month after record flooding in eastern Kentucky, thousands are still without permanent, safe housing. Katie Myers with the Ohio Valley ReSource reports that the clock is ticking as weather gets colder and houses need work.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning West Virginia LegislatureAbortionEastern KentuckyFlooding