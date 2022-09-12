Housing After Floods In Kentucky And Abortion Discussions At The State Capitol, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the House of Delegates will convene in a special session to move the discussion forward on abortion. As Randy Yohe reports, while the session is expected to be short and administrative, any resolution on abortion still seems a long way off.

Also, in this show, more than a month after record flooding in eastern Kentucky, thousands are still without permanent, safe housing. Katie Myers with the Ohio Valley ReSource reports that the clock is ticking as weather gets colder and houses need work.

