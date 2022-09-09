Diversifying Southern W.Va. Jobs And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we heard earlier this week from the Coalfield Development Corporation, a company leading work to develop the ACT Now Coalition. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the plan is meant to help southern West Virginia’s economy by creating clean energy and green economy jobs. The West Virginia Hive is one of the partners in the Community and Business Resilience Initiative. Jessica Lilly has more.

Also, in this show, the new fall season of Mountain Stage begins this weekend. Our Song of the Week comes from Nellie McKay, whose music incorporates many different styles, from Cabaret and Broadway to American songbook all diffused through the lens of her zany and profound interpretations of life. We listen to her song, “No Equality,” which originally appeared on her 2010 album “Home Sweet Mobile Home.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning