'Save A Life Day' And Us & Them Looks At The Jan. 6 Hearings On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day in West Virginia. As Chris Schulz reports, what started out as a pilot program to combat the opioid crisis in two counties during the pandemic has quickly spread across the state.

Also, in this show, new evidence and fresh witnesses have led the investigation on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol into overtime. On the latest episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay asks who’s been watching the congressional hearings, who’s not, and why.

