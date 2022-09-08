© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
'Save A Life Day' And Us & Them Looks At The Jan. 6 Hearings On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day in West Virginia. As Chris Schulz reports, what started out as a pilot program to combat the opioid crisis in two counties during the pandemic has quickly spread across the state.

Also, in this show, new evidence and fresh witnesses have led the investigation on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol into overtime. On the latest episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay asks who’s been watching the congressional hearings, who’s not, and why.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

