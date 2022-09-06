PFAS Use In Fracking And Creating A Clean Energy Hub On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate talks with Brandon Dennison, CEO of the Huntington-based Coalfield Development Corporation, about the challenges and opportunities that come with a federal grant of $62.8 million to create a clean energy hub in southern West Virginia.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest environmental story on PFAS or “forever chemicals.” These are chemicals that can be found in fluid that is used in fracking and can have devastating impacts on human health.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

