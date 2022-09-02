Tax Cuts, Barbeque And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, if West Virginia voters say yes to “Amendment 2” on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment, inventory tax and property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the plan, but many county leaders fear the tax cuts would devastate basic public services. Randy Yohe looked into the contentious issue.

Also, in this show, Cuz’s Uptown Barbeque in Tazewell County, Virginia, is an internationally recognized restaurant inspired by Asian cuisine and local mountain specialties. Folkways reporter Connie Bailey Kitts and her family stopped by the restaurant for dinner.

We also listen to our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, which comes to us from East Los Angeles rockers, Los Lobos. Their song “Luz De Mi Vida,” or “Light of My Life,” appears on the band's popular album, released in 2002, Good Morning Aztlan.

