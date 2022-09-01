Blair Mountain Monuments To Be Unveiled This Weekend And Writers Share Kentucky Flood Experience, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, during the heavy rains that came to eastern Kentucky in late July, the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Kentucky was hosting its annual Appalachian Writers' Workshop. During the flood that followed, dozens of writers attending the workshop were trapped on campus and saw the destruction as it happened. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with Robert Gipe and Amanda Slone, who were at the workshop and witnessed the flood from the front porch of the school.

Also, in this show, this weekend, organizers with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan will uncover monuments that are part of a project meant to provide public markers about the Battle of Blair Mountain and other events. Jessica Lilly has more about the “Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning