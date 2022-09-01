© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Blair Mountain Monuments To Be Unveiled This Weekend And Writers Share Kentucky Flood Experience, This West Virginia Morning

Published September 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
090122 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, during the heavy rains that came to eastern Kentucky in late July, the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Kentucky was hosting its annual Appalachian Writers' Workshop. During the flood that followed, dozens of writers attending the workshop were trapped on campus and saw the destruction as it happened. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with Robert Gipe and Amanda Slone, who were at the workshop and witnessed the flood from the front porch of the school.

Also, in this show, this weekend, organizers with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan will uncover monuments that are part of a project meant to provide public markers about the Battle of Blair Mountain and other events. Jessica Lilly has more about the “Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning FloodingAppalachian Writers' WorkshopKentuckyBlair MountainMatewan