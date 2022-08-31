Student Loan Relief And Celebrating The 19th Amendment On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, more than 200,000 West Virginians could see relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden. Randy Yohe discussed the West Virginia impact of student debt relief with Dr. Rodney Hughes, an assistant professor of higher education administration at West Virginia University’s School of Education.

Also, in this show, in 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, but now the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs Renate Pore and Susan Pierce sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.

