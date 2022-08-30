Glamping, Omicron Boosters and Forever Chemicals This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many vacationers seek out suitable lodgings near whatever indoor or outdoor experience they are venturing to see. But that trip can become richer when the shelter becomes part of the experience.

Randy Yohe explores alternative lodging and glamourous camping, or "glamping," in West Virginia as part of our fall tourism series. He and his wife Vickie say if you haven’t stayed in a treehouse, caboose or wigwam - consider expanding your horizons.

Also, the state’s health leaders are preparing for the approval of a new COVID-19 vaccine booster next month and a new report has found “forever chemicals” in dozens of the state’s drinking water systems.

We also hear from The Allegheny Front, a public radio program based in Pittsburgh that reports on environmental issues in the region, on fall planting and dedicating our yards to good plants.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning