The Connection Between Relationship Building And Economic Development This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the West Virginia Hive, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Reporter Jessica Lilly spoke with Jenna Grayson, whose new role positions her to take economic development to the next level.

Also, a new rule recently finalized by the Food and Drug Administration is expected to lower the cost of some hearing aids. But, as WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports, high prices for the devices are still an issue for many people.

