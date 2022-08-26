Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story.

Also, in this show, this week on Mountain Stage, it’s an archive special. It was recorded in Huntington in 2002. Renowned vocalist Holly Cole has our Song of the Week. It’s a performance of “Cry (If I Want To)” originally released on Cole’s 1996 album titled It Happened One Night.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Dougas is our News Director. Caroline MacGregor is our assistant news director and she produced today’s show.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning