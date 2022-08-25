© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
A Look Back At Blair Mountain And A New Ethane Cracker Plant On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
082522 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look back at the state’s coal industry, including forces that led to the nation’s most violent labor uprising in history. In this encore excerpt from Us & Them, host Trey Kay talks with history professor Charles Keeney about the forces that hit the coal miners hard in the 1920s.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story with frequently asked questions around a new ethane cracker plant along the Ohio River.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning Blair MountainThe Allegheny FrontEthane Cracker Plant