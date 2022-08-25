A Look Back At Blair Mountain And A New Ethane Cracker Plant On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look back at the state’s coal industry, including forces that led to the nation’s most violent labor uprising in history. In this encore excerpt from Us & Them, host Trey Kay talks with history professor Charles Keeney about the forces that hit the coal miners hard in the 1920s.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story with frequently asked questions around a new ethane cracker plant along the Ohio River.

