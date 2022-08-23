Kids Count Databook Tracks Mental Health, Anxiety In Latest Report On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Kids Count Databook tracks hard data on the challenges facing kids around the nation. This latest report has a particular focus on mental health and anxiety challenges facing kids after the pandemic.

News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Tricia Kingery, the executive director of West Virginia Kids Count, to learn more about the program and how to improve the lives of West Virginia children.

