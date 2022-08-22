Welsh Tradition Lives On In Southern Ohio, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there is a traditional music competition that goes back nearly 1,000 years to Wales. Immigrants brought the tradition to southern Ohio, where it has endured for generations. We learn how youth are keeping it alive. Folkways reporter Capri Cafaro has this story.

Also, in this show, flooding in eastern Kentucky killed at least 39 people. It ruined homes and businesses. It also threatened an accurate history of the region. WFPL’s Stephanie Wolf takes us to Hindman Settlement School, which has preserved more than a century of Appalachian heritage.

