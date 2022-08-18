How Kentucky Is Recovering From Recent Floods On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, three weeks ago, eastern Kentucky was hit by devastating floods. The Federal Emergency Management Authority and the Small Business Administration are on the ground trying to help restore the hard-hit region. WVPB News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Patrick Boland from FEMA and Laurie Dana from the SBA about what is going on in the region.

Also, in this show, former state health officer Dr. Rahul Gupta joined law enforcement officers in Charleston Wednesday for a discussion about West Virginia’s overdose epidemic. Caroline MacGregor has more.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

