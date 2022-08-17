© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

W.Va. Professor Discusses Webb Telescope Influences On Science, Education On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
081722 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, NASA last month released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s the largest and most powerful observatory in space. Shepherd Snyder sat down with Shepherd University professor and astronomer Jason Best to discuss what it could mean for both the scientific and education communities in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, West Virginia University is offering two new online nursing programs that target substance use disorder. Caroline MacGregor has the story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

