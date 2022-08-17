W.Va. Professor Discusses Webb Telescope Influences On Science, Education On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, NASA last month released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s the largest and most powerful observatory in space. Shepherd Snyder sat down with Shepherd University professor and astronomer Jason Best to discuss what it could mean for both the scientific and education communities in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, West Virginia University is offering two new online nursing programs that target substance use disorder. Caroline MacGregor has the story.

