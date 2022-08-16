A Dairy Birthing Center And Manchin's Role In The Inflation Reduction Act, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Inflation Reduction Act is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature, but it came from a deal crafted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Curtis Tate spoke with Sam Workman, director of the Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs at West Virginia University, about Manchin’s role in the legislation and how it fits into his legacy.

Also, in this show, one of the most popular and unique exhibits at this week's West Virginia State Fair is the Dairy Birthing Center. Randy Yohe reports from the fairgrounds.

