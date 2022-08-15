Infrastructure And A Century Old Newspaper Keeps Kentuckians Informed, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the first major investment in infrastructure projects by the federal government in decades — and West Virginia stands to benefit. Randy Yohe spoke with Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, to understand the current and future state of construction.

Also, in this show, the Mountain Eagle has covered Letcher County Kentucky for more than a century. When historic flooding hit about two weeks ago, the paper’s small staff did what it’s always done: tell the stories of the region and the people who live there. WFPL’s Stephanie Wolf stopped by its office in Whitesburg.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

