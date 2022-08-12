Dolly Speaks On Her Imagination Library And A Look Back At 20 Years Of Inside Appalachia, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, musician and American icon Dolly Parton was in Charleston this week talking about her signature Imagination Library program. WVPB Executive Producer Suzanne Higgins sat down with her for an exclusive interview.

Also, in this show, 20 years ago this month, WVPB launched the weekly magazine “Inside Appalachia.” The show has seen many changes over the years – new reporters, new hosts, even a new theme song. Current show host Mason Adams spoke with the program’s founders – Giles Snyder and Beth Vorhees.

