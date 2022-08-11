Preventing The Spread Of Swine Flu And Uncovering The Dental Gap On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, swine flu was recently detected at the Jackson County Junior Fair. The good news is, it's not considered much of a problem. But as Chris Schulz reports, with the West Virginia State Fair this week, state officials are taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

Also, in this show, West Virginia has some big health disparities – one of them shows in our smiles. Recently, Us & Them was honored with a regional award from the Associated Press of the Virginias. That episode, called “The Dental Gap,” looked at efforts to improve dental hygiene. Host Trey Kay visited a mobile dental clinic with public health hygienist Bobbi Muto.

