Morgantown Native Discusses New Book 'The Red Arrow' On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, debut novelist William Brewer teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing and even the main character of his new book “The Red Arrow” — who is also a West Virginia native. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Brewer about the book and growing up in the Mountain State.

