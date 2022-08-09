The Wheeling Blues Festival And A Futurist Appalachian Novel Addresses Litter, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a music festival in northern West Virginia brings in blues artists and fans from all over the country — and there’s a reason the music has a continuing appeal. Reporter Chris Schulz recently sat down with festival organizer Bruce Wheeler to discuss the event.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares its latest story on a futuristic novel set in Appalachia that has a message about litter.

