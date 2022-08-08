Saving Appalachian History Amid Historic Flooding And Creating Recovery Friendly Workspaces, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky caused loss of life and untold property damage. It may have also cost the Appalachian region something else, part of its history. Inside Appalachia Producer Bill Lynch spoke with Melissa Helton at the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman Kentucky about the flood and the struggle to save some of Appalachia’s past.

Also, in this show, Reporter Jessica Lilly talks with Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive to find out how the Communities of Healing Program is helping to support people in recovery, while also helping the economy.

