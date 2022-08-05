W.Va.'s Unique Honey And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, this weekend’s episode of Inside Appalachia takes us outside for a trip to meet beekeepers and learn about what makes West Virginia honey unique. Folkways reporter Margaret McCloud Leef has this story.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes from the duo of Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius who perform “Nervous.” It’s a timely commentary about modern times that appears on O’Brien’s latest album titled He Walked On.

