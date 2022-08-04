Preparing For A New School Year And Flood Cleanup In Kentucky On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state officials have been working through the summer to ensure schools are safe in the event of a threat – such as a school shooting. Education reporter Liz McCormick talks with the West Virginia Department of Education’s Jonah Adkins, a coordinator in the office of accountability.

Also, in this show, in the days after record flooding, Whitesburg, Kentucky has focused its attention on cleanup. In the city’s usually bustling downtown, many buildings are severely damaged. Katie Myers with the Ohio Valley ReSource reports people are rebuilding, mourning and trying to support their neighbors.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning