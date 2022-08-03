Blind 5K Runner's Bid For Gold This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Jefferson County resident and avid 5K runner Keryl Rustin recently won a gold medal at the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic. She also qualified for the National Senior Games after competing in the Maryland Senior Olympics. What makes her stand out, though, is that she’s successful despite having lost her ability to see.

Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke to Rustin about her unique experiences as a blind athlete.

Also, now that the state of West Virginia has reached a $400 million settlement with the Big Three pharmaceutical distributors, the process of getting the money where it’s needed will begin.

Attorneys on both sides of a federal trial involving a Union Carbide landfill in South Charleston have also rested their case after weeks of testimony.

Plus, the Intermediate Court of Appeals rejected a request to move the Hope Scholarship forward and a federal judge has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid plan must cover gender-affirming surgery for transgender patients.

