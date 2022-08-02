EMT Shortages And Finding Martens In The Wild On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state is experiencing a shortage of EMTs. Gov. Jim Justice has allocated $10 million in pandemic relief funding to recruit, train and strengthen the EMS workforce. Randy Yohe spoke with Cynthia Persily, the Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences with the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia, about the progress so far with West Virginia’s “Answer The Call” initiative.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares its latest story on the marten – a native animal to our region that was once thought extinct.

