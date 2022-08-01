© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Flooding In Kentucky And New Book Explores Beginnings Of 2018 Teacher Strike, This West Virginia Morning

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
080122 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia teachers in 2018 went on strike for better pay. That movement spread. Now a new book looks at where it all began. The book’s co-author and former West Virginia teacher Brendan Muckian-Bates sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss.

Also, in this show, the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky devastated towns and lives. Appalshop, the organization that has documented the lives of the people from the region for more than 50 years, is right in the middle of the floods in Whitesburg. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Appalshop Operations Director Roger May about where things stand.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

