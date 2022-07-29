Hammer Dulcimer Origins And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, traditional music fans are probably familiar with the mountain or lap dulcimer, but there is also the hammer dulcimer – a bigger, stationary instrument that’s a relative of a Ukrainian instrument called the tsymbaly. Inside Appalachia Folkways reporter Clara Haizlett brings a story about how the two are connected.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from the impromptu set performed by an extraordinary pair of guitarists: Frank Vignola and Tommy Emmanuel. Listen to the duo performing “Swing 42.”

