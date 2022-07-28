Abortion Debate, Flooding And Us & Them Explores Trans Rights On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, after hours of discussion, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 302, restricting abortion in the state. The bill will now be considered in the state Senate. Caroline MacGregor has this story. And earlier in the day, more than 100 people signed up to speak at a highly charged public hearing about the abortion law. Randy Yohe reports.

Also, in this show, heavy rains have caused flooding across much of the state’s southern coal fields. As Chris Schulz reports, the danger is far from over.

And more than a dozen states, including West Virginia, have new laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on girl’s and women’s sports teams. On the next episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay looks at the battle over gender and sports.

