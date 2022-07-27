Unpacking Inflation And Its Impacts This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginians have been feeling the pinch of recent record inflation. But understanding why things cost more in a modern, globalized world can get tricky very quickly. Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with West Virginia University associate professor of economics Scott Schuh to better understand higher prices, and how they might come down again.

Also, the state legislature continued debate Tuesday over the abortion bill that continues to move toward passage, with the argument shifting toward whether the bill should make exceptions to rape and incest victims who become pregnant.

A second case of monkeypox has also been detected in the state as of Monday.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning