A Recap Of July's Legislative Interim (So Far) On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the West Virginia Legislature is in town this week for interims and a special session. The governor has called on the legislature to look into a reduction of the personal income tax and to clarify the state’s abortion laws.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning