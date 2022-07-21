W.Va. Revenue Secretary Talks Property Taxes And Senate Minority Leader Talks Flood Prevention, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice has called a special legislative session to discuss reducing the state’s personal income tax by 10 percent. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Revenue Dave Hardy to get an understanding of what the cuts would mean to the state and the average person.

Also, in this show, among the meetings scheduled for next week's legislative interim session is the Joint House and Senate Committee on Flooding. With flash flooding seemingly on the rise throughout West Virginia, Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with committee member Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who has been at the forefront on meeting the challenges of flood prevention.

