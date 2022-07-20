© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Proposed Property Tax Changes And How Solar Jobs Are Aiding In Recovery On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot this November will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to remove or reduce a variety of county level property taxes. Randy Yohe previews the ballot measure.

Also, in this show, Mountain View Solar, a solar panel installation company based out of Berkeley Springs, Morgan County, is helping those recently out of substance use programs to land on their feet. Shepherd Snyder has the story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning Substance Use DisorderMountain View SolarSolar PanelsProperty TaxesBallotWest Virginia Legislature