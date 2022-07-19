© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

The Cryptozoology Community And Poison Hemlock On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a growing community in West Virginia of people interested in the monsters of the mountains, like Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster. It is called cryptozoology. Reporter Chris Schulz went to learn about it.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story on the invasive plant poison hemlock and the native plant it resembles.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning The Allegheny FrontPoison HemlockMothmanCryptozoology