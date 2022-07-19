The Cryptozoology Community And Poison Hemlock On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there is a growing community in West Virginia of people interested in the monsters of the mountains, like Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster. It is called cryptozoology. Reporter Chris Schulz went to learn about it.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story on the invasive plant poison hemlock and the native plant it resembles.

