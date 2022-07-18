The Influence Of Murder Ballads On Female Musicians Today, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a recent episode of Inside Appalachia looked at folk ballads throughout history. Many of those ballads reflect poorly on women or have women being abused. We talk with ballad singer Suzanna Park on how her own history affects which songs she sings.

