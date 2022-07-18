© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
The Influence Of Murder Ballads On Female Musicians Today, This West Virginia Morning

July 18, 2022
On this West Virginia Morning, a recent episode of Inside Appalachia looked at folk ballads throughout history. Many of those ballads reflect poorly on women or have women being abused. We talk with ballad singer Suzanna Park on how her own history affects which songs she sings.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

