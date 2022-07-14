Woody Williams Lies In Honor And Us & Them Looks Back At Rage, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia’s World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol. We begin our coverage from Washington, D.C. as our two United States senators paid tribute to Williams Wednesday evening from the floor of the U.S. Senate. Randy Yohe has the story.

Also, in this show, recently West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s podcast Us & Them was honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for an episode focused on an event in Kingwood, West Virginia. Host Trey Kay collaborated with Chris Jones from 100 Days in Appalachia, who attended a Black Lives Matter march in a small Preston County town. We listen back to that award-winning Us & Them story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning