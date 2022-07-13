Let's Talk Books: A Conversation And A Survey On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, NPR recently published a list of 50 books for 50 states. The one they identified for West Virginia has an anthology of West Virginia stories called “Eyes Glowing at The Edge of the Woods: Fiction and Poetry From West Virginia.”

The book was recently published by WVU Press and edited by Doug Van Gundy and Laura Long. It is a collection of 63 fiction writers and poets talking about the unique sense of place they find in the Mountain State.

News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Van Gundy and Long about the process for creating the book.

Also, we want to hear from you! We were inspired by this book and the NPR list, so we have created a survey, and we want you to share with us your favorite West Virginia book. This should be the type of book you would give to someone when they ask you to describe the Mountain State. Later this week, we’ll combine the answers and publish the results.

