Cleaning Up Plastic Waste In Rivers And Celebrating Pride In The Ohio Valley On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state legislatures across the Ohio Valley are considering a variety of anti-LGBTQ policies, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobb’s decision has some worried about an erosion of rights for gay and trans people. But as Katie Myers of the Ohio Valley ReSource reports, last month’s pride celebrations showed a celebration of identities, from the region’s largest cities to smallest towns.

Also, in this show, Shell is expected to begin operations at its ethane cracker plant along the Ohio River this summer. The plant will use natural gas to make tiny plastic pellets, which can wind up in waterways. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant took a boat ride with people surveying the river for plastic, and has this story.

