A Conversation With Retiring W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch will retire effective July 15. The former state senator and longtime insurance agency CEO led the multi-bureau commerce department for three-and-a-half years. We talk with Gaunch about his accomplishments and the challenges he sees for West Virginia moving forward.

Also, in this show, advocates are still suing to defend abortion rights in the Ohio Valley, but conservative lawmakers are determined to ban the procedure after the recent Supreme Court ruling. The Ohio Valley Resource reports that demand for abortion hasn’t gone away, but many people in the region now must travel even farther to access it.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning