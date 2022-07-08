Coal Mine Pop Art And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, an art installation near Pittsburgh is bringing together reclaimed coal mine land and pop artist Andy Warhol.

The story comes to us from The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public radio program that reports on environmental issues in the region.

Also, prominent reproductive rights advocates are planning a rally for abortion rights this Saturday at the state capitol, we hear from an architect who worked with the late Woody Williams on a plan to build a weather shelter for veterans’ families at the Kinnard National Cemetery in Dunbar, and a budget analyst says Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed income tax cut may favor those with high incomes.

This week’s Mountain Stage comes to us from a show recorded at the Clay Center for the Arts in Charleston. Host Kathy Mattea welcomed Ani DiFranco, Hayes Carll, Dar Williams and Mipso to the stage. Carll joined us for the sixth time with songs from his latest release, You Get It All. "Nice Things," the opening track from that album, is our Song of the Week.

