© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Life After Greyhound Racing And Rural Food Access This West Virginia Morning

Published July 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
070722 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we look at life after racing for greyhounds in West Virginia in the final installment of our series , “Greyhound Racing In W.Va. — Last Of A Dying Breed."

Also, as supply chain issues and rising gas prices worsen food access in the Mountain State, we hear from entrepreneurs looking to meet the demand for food.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning West Virginia MorningFood DesertsGreyhound RacingPet AdoptionFood Scarcity