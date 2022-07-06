Lawsuits Involving Carbide And The Hope Scholarship This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.

To get a sense of how the trial will play out, we hear from WVU law professor Patrick McGinley, who has been following the case.

Another lawsuit goes to court Wednesday challenging West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship program. The suit involves the issue of state funding for public vs. private schools.

Also, high schoolers of indigenous backgrounds from all over the country arrived in the Eastern Panhandle last week for a leadership congress involving discussions about conservation and reducing the effects of climate change.

