State Involvement With Greyhound Racing And The New Appeals Court This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we look at the state’s involvement and subsidizing of greyhound racing in part three of our series looking inside this controversial enterprise.

Also, West Virginia has a new level of courts between Family Court and Circuit Courts and the state Supreme Court of Appeals as of Friday. The Intermediate Court of Appeals will take some of the load off of the Supreme Court and hear other cases that weren’t always heard. We hear from Judge Dan Greear, one of the three judges on the panel, to find out more.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning