Memorializing Woody Williams With An Audio Postcard This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we celebrate the life of a member of the greatest generation and one of West Virginia’s favorite sons. Members of the general public joined state and national dignitaries in remembrance of Hershel “Woody” Williams as the body of the World War II Medal of Honor recipient lay-in-state at the Capitol rotunda yesterday.

News Director Eric Douglas put together an audio postcard of the event.

Sen. Joe Manchin also announced during the proceedings that Williams’ body would also lie in state at the national capitol, an honor typically reserved for presidents and dignitaries.

