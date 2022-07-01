The Debate Over Greyhound Treatment And Rodney Crowell Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, humane treatment is one of the central issues driving the national push to end greyhound racing. Part two of our new four-part radio series, “Greyhound Racing In W.Va. — Last Of A Dying Breed,” takes us to the veterinarian’s office and the breeder’s farm.

Also, in this show, renowned singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week with his performance of “Weight of the World.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Bill Lynch, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning